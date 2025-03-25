Local attorney warns immigrants with 2-year permits may face self-deportation

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A local attorney says some immigrants who were welcomed into our state will soon have to self-depart even though they have a 2-year permit to stay.

The Department of Homeland Security has a new policy that impacts people already in the U.S.

It is called the Humanitarian Parole Program.

The attorney told FOX4 that the people in this program are not criminals.

"These are individuals that waited in their home countries," says Emma Casimir. "They waited for the United States to tell them, hey, you're welcome to come in."

Casimir came to this country as an immigrant from Haiti when she was 9.

She says it took her family almost 10 years to get citizenship.

"The best route for anybody facing that family situation is to seek an immigration attorney, schedule a consultation, and understand what are your legal options because it's different for everybody.

Now, she's an attorney for DeMine Immigration Law Firm in Fort Myers.

People who came here under the humanitarian parole program.

"It abruptly puts a stop to the these individuals lives," says Casimir.

The order applies to more than 500,000 people who arrived from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Haiti since October 2022.

DHS says people in the program will lose their legal status on April 24th, or 30 days after the notice is publicized in the federal register.

Casimir says it doesn't matter how much time a person has left in their stay.

"Start to gather documents, things like proof of work, family ties in, the community, community involvement, which, because these things can help with some of your legal proceedings," says Casimir. "Of course, follow the law. Do not give the law an excuse to enter your home."

She says the people affected in this policy update did not cross the border and are not criminals.

DHS vets them before entering the country.

"I will also add in order for an individual to get temporary protected status. TPS, which has been widely known and been talked about over these weeks, if you have two or more misdemeanors, you will not qualify." Casimir said.

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/02/24/2025-02970/partial-vacatur-of-2024-temporary-protected-status-decision-for-haiti

