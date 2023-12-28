LIGHT UP THE NIGHT: Last days to see the 48th annual Holiday Nights at the Edison and Ford Winter Estates

FORT MYERS, Fla. — For the past 48 years, the Edison and Ford Winter Estates puts on Holidays Nights, a light display with over thousands of lights, for the holiday season.

This year the theme is Holiday on Wheels, inspired by Henry Ford. Lee County Elementary School students decorated the trees, which are on display at the estates.

The Edison and Ford Winter Estates said each season they get around 100,000 visitors for the lights. However, last year after Hurricane Ian, they only had a few lights on display.

"I think it's unique to have the historic side of the property and the homes are decorated in 1920's type of decorations for Christmas, so I just think it's really unique to see the lights here at the estates with history we have here," said Breanna Alexander, who works at the estates.

The last day to see the lights at Holidays Nights is December 31.

They're open from Thursday-Sunday from 5:30p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Find more information on tickets here.