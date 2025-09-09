Lee school district and union come to an agreement on teachers starting salary

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The School District of Lee County and the Teachers Association of Lee County continued their bargaining session on Monday.

The two agreed to a starting salary for new teachers. The district said the minimum would be $54,500.

It's a seven percent increase.

They also agreed to a cost of living adjustment, and compensation for an additional 45 minutes per week for all instructional staff.

The District and TALC also agreed on bereavement, parental and terminal leave language.

"The parental language for the district would be the first of its kind for school districts across the state," said Rob Spicker, Director, Communications, Marketing, and Public Relations.

The next bargaining session is set for Monday, September 15th at 4:30 p.m.

