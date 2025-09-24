Lee County Utilities advises of outage for fire hydrant repair and then precautionary Boil Water Notice

TICE, Fla. — Lee County Utilities will shut off water to parts of east Fort Myers on Wednesday for fire hydrant repairs, affecting nearly 400 homes and businesses in the Tice area.

The scheduled outage will begin at 9 a.m. on Sept. 24 and water is expected to be restored by 3 p.m. After service resumes, people in the affected areas must follow a precautionary Boil Water Notice until testing confirms the water is safe to drink.

The outage affects an estimated 390 residences and 18 businesses while crews replace a fire hydrant in Tice.

The impacted areas include Palm Beach Boulevard addresses 4814 through 4834, Miramar Road from Palm Beach Boulevard to 416 Miramar Road, Balboa Avenue from Palm Beach Boulevard to Garcia Avenue, and Buena Vista Boulevard from Palm Beach Boulevard to 434 Buena Vista Boulevard.

Other affected streets include Bellair Road from Palm Beach Boulevard to Garcia Avenue, Ortiz Avenue from Garcia Avenue to Hunters Green Drive, Garcia Avenue from Ortiz Avenue to Miramar Road, all of Menocal Avenue, all of Elvas Avenue, and Gibbs Trailer Park at 4900 Tice St.

The notice also covers all of Holly Drive, all of Steward Drive, all of Dean Street, all of Ortiz Circle, all of Billy Creek Drive, all of Gary Drive, all of Majorca Palms Drive, and all of Palma De Nova Lane.

During the Boil Water Notice, residents must boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes at a rolling boil for one minute. Bottled water can be used as an alternative.

Precautionary Boil Water Notices go into effect when water pressure within a water main drops below 20 psi.

Lee County Utilities will keep the affected area under the precautionary notice until bacteriological testing shows the drinking water is safe. These tests normally take 48 to 72 hours to complete, and staff anticipates the notice will likely be lifted before the weekend.

Residents can monitor updates at www.leegov.com and www.leegov.com/utilities, as well as through local media outlets.

