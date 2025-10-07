Lee County to buy drones to keep public and first responders safe

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — New drones are coming to Lee County.

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to buy four drones to keep the public, and first responders, safe.

The autonomous Skydio X10 drone will offer aerial support for emergencies, improve responder safety, and help with decision-making. Its thermal and zoom cameras help assess disaster damage and monitor large incidents such as post-hurricane search and rescue, according to the county.

This equipment was used during Hurricane Milton in 2024. It offered livestreaming conditions to the Emergency Operations Center the morning after the storm’s impact. This live view helped expedite the response to conditions on barrier islands, reducing the time to reopen roadways and restore access.

Drones in vehicles can be deployed by any first responder, and remotely operated from the Public Safety Center.

The technology can also be used for 3D imaging of infrastructure, such as county facilities, radio towers, bridges and water control structures for other departments.

The purchase approved Tuesday is for about $136,000, and commissioners also approved seeking up to $100,000 in reimbursement from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.