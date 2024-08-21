LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced the creation of a therapy dog unit that will be used to help victims and people experiencing a mental health crisis.

Lee County Sheriff's Office adds new therapy dog unit for crisis intervention

The Crisis Care K9 Unit includes two specially trained golden retrievers named Lawrence and Rollie.

“This new addition is an extension of our community response unit,” said Sheriff Marceno. “It focuses on the social services aspect of police work.”

Marceno said the K9s will offer support to victims following critical incidents and times of grief, as well as non-violent people experiencing a mental health crisis.

“This will enhance our capacity to aid people facing a crisis at any given moment,” Marceno said. “This program is a multi layered approach to ensure the members of our community are offered emotional support and connection during a time of need.”

The K9s were donated to LCSO by Golden PAWS Assistance Dogs, and have received specialized training. The Crisis Care K9 Unit has already started working in the community.