Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno rules out congressional run

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced Monday that he will not pursue a run for the U.S. Congress, saying he believes he can best serve the community by remaining in his current role as sheriff.

In a series of posts on X, Marceno said President Donald Trump has inspired “a new awakening of patriotism,” prompting him to consider serving at the national level.

He described the possibility of fighting alongside Trump on the national stage as “a dream come true.”

“President Trump has inspired a new awakening of patriotism to which many of us have been called to double our efforts to make America great again. In that spirit, I took a hard look at serving our community, state, and nation as a Unites States Congressman. — Carmine Marceno - Lee County Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) February 23, 2026

However, Marceno said after careful consideration, he decided his greatest impact remains in Lee County.

“I have decided I can best serve by putting criminals behind bars and protecting our most vulnerable as YOUR Sheriff,” Marceno wrote.

Marceno said the decision was not made lightly and emphasized his commitment to Lee County residents. He also credited law enforcement efforts under his leadership for making Lee County "safer than we have ever been."