Lee County Republican and Democratic Parties hold competing rallies

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Supporters of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris were busy Saturday.

Lee County GOP members participated in a Trump boat parade in the morning. They rallied at the Midpoint Bridge and ended at the Sanibel Lighthouse.

Fox 4 Republicans rally in support of Donald Trump Saturday afternoon in Sanibel

FOX 4's Victoria Scott spoke to Trump supporters on Sanibel Island to hear their thoughts on Trump’s running mate JD Vance and Kamala Harris closing in on the Democratic nomination.

You can watch Fox 4's Victoria Scott's report on both rallies here:

Lee County political rallies

“I think it’s a great idea," said Trump supporter James Ristano. "He’s a young fellow that will be around for a long time, and I think he’s going to do great things. “As far as I’m concerned, I don’t even understand how she got in there without a primary.”

“I believe it’s going according to God’s plan," said Trump supporter Stan Gordon. "So, I am confident that things will work out best for the people of this country because it is a battle which comes right down to the difference between good and evil in this country right now.”

Lee County Democrats held a rally in Fort Myers.

Fox 4 Democratic supporters rally in downtown Fort Myers Saturday evening

They targeted Project 2025 and urged voters to make their voices heard in November. Project 2025 promotes conservative policies and is meant to be a blueprint for the next Republican administration.

Democrats gave Scott their thoughts on Vance and Harris, too.

“I think it’s a bad strategic move because they’re very similar to each other," said Harris supporter Matthew Montavon. "Usually, you want to expand the party and you want to focus and include more people. I think she’s a strong candidate. There seems to be a lot of enthusiasm for her. She’s raised a lot of money in a very short time. I think she’ll be a very strong, good candidate for the presidency.”

"JD Vance is a reflection of Trump on steroids," said Harris supporter Manny Lopez. "Kamala Harris is good. I'm very interested to see who she picks as her running mate."

The general election is Nov. 5.

