Lee County offers some free beaches, parks, and pools this weekend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Lee County parks, pools, and beaches have free admission and parking this weekend. Lee County Parks and Recreation said it's to celebrate National Park and Recreation Month. Below is a list of the free locations:
Beaches
- Bonita Beach accesses one and ten
- Bonita Beach Park
- Bowditch Point Park
- Lynn Hall Memorial Park
- San Carlos Bay at Bunche Beach Preserve
- Bowman's Beach
- Turner Beach at the north side of Blind Pass
Pools
- Lehigh Community Pool
- North Fort Myers Community Pool
- Pine Island Community Pool
- San Carlos Community Pool
Parks
- Lakes Park
- Manatee Park
- Hickey Creek Mitigation Park
- Caloosahatchee Regional Park
- Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve
Boat Ramps
- Alva Boat Ramp
- Davis Boat Ramp
- Imperial River Boat Ramp
- Matlacha Boat Ramp
- Pine Island Commercial Marina