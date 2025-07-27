Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lee County offers some free beaches, parks, and pools this weekend

Lee County Parks and Recreation says it's to celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month
Some Lee County beaches, parks, and pools are free this weekend.
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Lee County parks, pools, and beaches have free admission and parking this weekend. Lee County Parks and Recreation said it's to celebrate National Park and Recreation Month. Below is a list of the free locations:

Beaches

  • Bonita Beach accesses one and ten
  • Bonita Beach Park
  • Bowditch Point Park
  • Lynn Hall Memorial Park
  • San Carlos Bay at Bunche Beach Preserve
  • Bowman's Beach
  • Turner Beach at the north side of Blind Pass

Pools

  • Lehigh Community Pool
  • North Fort Myers Community Pool
  • Pine Island Community Pool
  • San Carlos Community Pool

Parks

  • Lakes Park
  • Manatee Park
  • Hickey Creek Mitigation Park
  • Caloosahatchee Regional Park
  • Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve

Boat Ramps

  • Alva Boat Ramp
  • Davis Boat Ramp
  • Imperial River Boat Ramp
  • Matlacha Boat Ramp
  • Pine Island Commercial Marina
