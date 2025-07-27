Lee County offers some free beaches, parks, and pools this weekend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Lee County parks, pools, and beaches have free admission and parking this weekend. Lee County Parks and Recreation said it's to celebrate National Park and Recreation Month. Below is a list of the free locations:

Beaches



Bonita Beach accesses one and ten

Bonita Beach Park

Bowditch Point Park

Lynn Hall Memorial Park

San Carlos Bay at Bunche Beach Preserve

Bowman's Beach

Turner Beach at the north side of Blind Pass

Pools



Lehigh Community Pool

North Fort Myers Community Pool

Pine Island Community Pool

San Carlos Community Pool

Parks



Lakes Park

Manatee Park

Hickey Creek Mitigation Park

Caloosahatchee Regional Park

Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve

Boat Ramps

