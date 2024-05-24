Lee County NAACP calls for voters to vote out the State Attorney

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The name these protesters want you to remember is Christopher Jordan.

A Fort Myers Police Officer shot and killed him last year and the Lee County NAACP helped organize this rally because they also want you to remember another name.

State Attorney Amira Fox.

Last week, she cleared the officer and these protesters want voters to elect someone else to do her job.

"She's not capable of handling cases like this,” said Sarah Wilson, a supporter of Project Justice and Lee County NAACP. "I feel like there's an extreme amount of bias involved, to call this a justifiable shooting and repeatedly use the excuse that the officer saw a gun that didn't exist is a prime example of that."

Here's what Fox says her investigation uncovered.

Police officers were called to a Dunbar house for a domestic argument and Jordan's sister told them, he had a gun and was threatening her.

For hours, while officers negotiated with Jordan to come out of the house, Fox says Jordan played sounds of automatic rifle fire.

An officer thought he saw Jordan with a gun, so he shot.

"The totality of the evidence supports the conclusion that Detective Marcella’s belief that the use of deadly force to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm was reasonable."

That decision was final, but the Lee County NAACP says it filed a civil rights complaint with the US Department of Justice, to see if the federal government will step in.

We're working to get a copy of the complaint and will let you know when we have it.