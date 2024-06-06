Lee County DOH gives free Narcan to the community

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Overdosing is a problem that the CDC says claimed around 100,000 lives in 2023.

With the fentanyl crisis that currently stands as the leading cause of death for people 18 to 45 years old, prevention has become many provider's best short-term solution.

"There's definitely a need for people to know what to do when they're in the middle of a situation of an overdose," said Noelia Martinez, Lee County Department of Health public information officer.

The Lee County Department of Health is giving away free Narcan spray bottles to people in the Fort Myers community - for free.

"To see the signs so they know how to react. Because when we know what is happening we are better prepared and can act faster," said Martinez.

While people come into the Department of Health off Michigan Avenue in downtown Fort Myers for immunizations, staff are those visitors on the physical signs of an overdose, like pinpoint pupils, clammy skin, and discolored lips.

"Even if they have the Narcan, it's important to know that they need to call 911 because it's time that's essential for a life being saved," said Martinez.

The US Senate is making its headway on the issue by announcing June 6 as Naxolone Awareness Day.

Southwest Florida's very own Rick Scott has led the resolution to raise awareness for the lives the drug has saved.

The Lee County DOH is also handing out Narcan from noon until 3 PM on Thursday at 2295 Victoria Ave. Fort Myers, FL 33901.

For more information on the resolution, click here.