FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies are redirecting traffic, Tuesday morning, after a 3-vehicle crash.

Deputies told us it happened at Michael G. Rippe Parkway and 6 Mile Cypress in Fort Myers. There are two eastbound lanes closed on 6 Mile Cypress as a result, according to LCSO.

The office told Fox 4 that they cannot confirm anything about injuries at this point. However, we do know the call came in just before 6 a.m. We have a crew headed to the scene to learn more.