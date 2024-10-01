Lee Commissioners give Hurricane Helene update; state of emergency extended

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As people across Lee County recover from the impacts of Hurricane Helene, County commissioners received an update on the damage and extended the local emergency order.

County commissioners received their first damage assessment from county staff, revealing that coastal areas were among the hardest hit, with some locations reporting water levels as high as 40 inches.

Several beaches experienced significant sand displacement, and public buildings in areas like Pine Island and Boca Grande saw between two and 22 inches of water intrusion, county staff reported.

Watch as county staff presents their findings:

Lee Commissioners receive Hurricane Helene update; state of emergency extended

Despite the widespread flooding, most county parks were undamaged, and all utility plants are up and running, the county said.

"We're going to prioritize all storm-related permits, so they'll be expedited," said assistant county manager Marc Mora. "We are currently identifying the hardest-hit communities in preparation for possibly setting up remote permitting offices in those areas."

Lee County commissioners voted unanimously to extend the local state of emergency as communities continue to deal with flood damage and displacement.

Commissioners also noted they are monitoring a storm system in the Gulf of Mexico that could make landfall later this week.