Lawsuit could lead to foreclosure of historic Richards Building in Downtown Fort Myers

Un-permitted work and local ordinance violations are listed as some of the reasons for the potential foreclosure.
Posted at 1:29 AM, May 25, 2024
The historic Richards Building in downtown Fort Myers, recently the center of controversy due to unauthorized repainting, is now facing a potential foreclosure following a lawsuit.

The trouble began when the building was repainted without the necessary authorization from the city, an act that has now escalated into legal action. A real estate company based in Sarasota has filed a lawsuit against the owners of the Richards Building, seeking repayment of a $1.5 million mortgage.

The lawsuit not only addresses the unpermitted repainting but also cites additional violations, including failure to comply with local ordinances.

The real estate company claims that the owners neglected essential repairs, such as fixing broken windows, and failed to properly manage the property.

These allegations have led the real estate company to request that the court foreclose on the Richards Building, potentially putting this historic landmark at risk.

