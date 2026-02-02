'It's going to happen': Fort Myers CRA moves forward with McCollum Hall design phase

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency received approval to begin the design phase for restoring the historic McCollum Hall, marking a significant step forward in bringing the nearly century-old landmark back to life.

Michelle Hilton-Terry, executive director of the Community Redevelopment Agency for the city of Fort Myers, presented survey results to the board seeking approval to move to the next phase of the project. The board granted that approval, allowing the CRA to engage an architect to begin design work.

"We did get that approval, so we will be engaging the architect to start the design work, and just want the public to know that we will be providing updates as we go along," Hilton-Terry said.

Built in 1938 by Clifford "Buck" McCollum Sr., McCollum Hall served as a commercial and cultural landmark in Fort Myers' Dunbar community. The building's upstairs dance hall hosted legendary Black musicians, including Duke Ellington and B.B. King, drawing integrated crowds despite segregation laws of the era. During World War II, the hall served as a U.S.O. facility for Black servicemen.

After decades of decline, McCollum Hall was listed as eligible for the National Register of Historic Places in 1994.

Based on community survey results, the architectural firm will focus on designing three main amenities: a restaurant, event space for various community activities, and a performing arts venue.

Hilton-Terry has been working on the McCollum Hall project since 2008, when the CRA negotiated the purchase from the McCollum family.

"We negotiated the purchase from the family and promised them that we would get this done, and I promised the community that we would get this done," Hilton-Terry said.

The project faced delays over the years as the CRA attempted to work with developers who were unable to secure adequate financing. Last summer, the CRA brought the project back in-house to serve as the developer directly.

"Projects like this typically get funded through municipality because there is not a big return on the investment," Hilton-Terry said.

The CRA will research financing options and continue to request city support for the restoration project. The agency has established a website, McCollumhall.com, to provide regular updates to the public. Community members can also contact the CRA office at 239-321-7100 for information.

When asked about the project's future, Hilton-Terry was confident in her response.

"It's going to happen," Hilton-Terry said.

