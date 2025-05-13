FORT MYERS, Fla. — A developer opened the doors of Fort Myers' historic McCollum Hall for a special community tour, showcasing plans to transform the building that once served as a cultural hub for African Americans during segregation.

Miles Alexander, lead real estate developer with Alexander Goshen, revealed plans to restore the landmark building with features that honor its rich cultural history while meeting current community needs.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

INSIDE LOOK: Developer takes us on a tour of proposed McCollum Hall renovations

"We're incorporating local artists. There will be different murals and black art that will be a part of the facade," Alexander said.

The developer's vision includes creating between six and nine food stalls featuring local vendors from the Lee County area.

"That's also involving a grocery store, understanding the need for a grocery store in this place as well. We want to give organic quality in partnership with the hydroponic farming program," Alexander said.

While on the tour, Alexander shared that there will be two bars where people can come and relax and enjoy.

"Hopefully, have local vendors that can be a part of that, as in this space, as well as a rooftop where they can come enjoy events and different aspects of entertainment," Alexander said.

He made it clear that this is not a plan for a lounge or nightclub, but to keep the essence of the past, creating an event space atmosphere for people to enjoy.

"Think a collective gathering environment where people can come after work, have a happy hour, listen to some music, watch some TV, and have a variety of food," Alexander said.

Community members expressed excitement during the tour as they viewed the redevelopment plans. Lovie Wells Jr., a lifelong resident, noted the area is considered a food desert.

"It is a way to stimulate a revitalization of an area that deserves to be revitalized," Wells said.

Wells recalled how the corridor flourished with businesses owned by local residents when he was a boy, and mentioned the building's significance as a venue hosting famous musicians.

The historic building welcomed legendary performers like Duke Ellington, B.B. King, and Ella Fitzgerald during its heyday.

"I remember the names like Joe, Tex, Wilson, Pickett and you know, you got to be kind of dated for some of the young people to know what that's about, right? But they come right here and they. Stay in this community, because, keep in mind, we were in segregation ", Wells said.

Alexander shared conversations he's had with community elders, including former councilman Johnny Streets, about the building's past.

"Mr. Johnny Streets said there was a chair in the middle that separated them but when that music started playing, the chair was gone, and everybody enjoyed each other. So stuff like that, I want to be a part of. I want to carry on, as well as leave for the other generation to take care of as well," Alexander said.

He also mentioned what the building meant to him, as Streets shared with him that McCollum Hall was a safe haven for African American Veterans when they came home during the times of segregation.

Alexander, a veteran himself, emphasized the building's historical importance as a hub for military personnel and expressed his desire to revitalize the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive area.

"There's Dr. Martin Luther King drives all over the world, and they look, you know, like they've been through a tornado, and I have the chance, we have the chance of the community to change that," Alexander said.

The project also aims to develop young people in the community. Alexander draws on his experience in the foster care system, and he shared with the people on the tour his plans to create programming opportunities for youth.

"We're wanting to incorporate STEM programs that are advocate to financial literacy, agriculture, with the hydroponic programs, other businesses and entrepreneur aspects that they want to have," Alexander said.

So I asked Wells, who was on the tour from start to finish, what he had to say to his community about making this type of change happen.

"I can tell my community, get behind it 100%," Wells said.

Alexander revealed he's in discussions with Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson about securing $4.2 million in gap funding from the city to complete the project.

So, I asked, what conversations have you been having with them about getting the $ 4.2 million investment from the city?

"There's been confusion throughout Council, and this is why we had our workshop. I hope that we got them to understand where the 4.2 was going, giving them a breakdown by cost, what we're applying it to. I think we got that over to them, and I think we're pretty happy. Mayor Kevin Anderson is doing a great job within the community, and I support what he's doing. I know he supports what we are doing. We had a conversation earlier this year, that he would see to get this done, and I believe that he's going to stick by his word. So I'm looking forward to working with him," Alexander said.

McCollum Hall is just phase one of this project.

Phase 2 consists of an Affordable housing project.

"100% of apartments, are at 80% AMI," Alexander said. Alexander told me that his team has the funding ready to go for that phase of the project. It consists of 28 units.

"Phase 2 also includes, in phase one, the parking aspect, which will support McCollum Hall with 107 parking spaces and the entrance and exit of McCollum Hall as a venue," Alexander said.

Lee Trust for Historic Preservation provided a statement in support of the project:

LEE TRUST for HISTORIC PRESERVATION fully supports all McCollum Hall further development, especially low-income housing inclusivity. Dr. Virginia Harper, Lee Trust President

The Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency will host a Music Walk in front of McCollum Hall at 6 p.m. on Friday.

