Immigration lawyers battle for detainee access at 'Alligator Alcatraz'

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Immigration law firms and the ACLU are fighting in federal court for legal counsel access at "Alligator Alcatraz," but their lawsuit must now be rewritten following a recent court hearing.

The case, filed as a class action lawsuit, will remain that classification moving forward. If the plaintiffs win, these protections would be established for all present and future detainees at the facility.

"We want to make sure all detainees at Alligator Alcatraz have that ability," said Eunice Cho, an attorney for the ACLU.

A federal judge called a hearing to address specifics of the case, where the ACLU claims immigrants inside the facility are not receiving adequate access to legal counsel.

In the hearing, the judge asked the ACLU to trim the original complaint because the facts of the case have changed. The original 12 detainees named in the lawsuit are no longer at the facility, and the judge asked attorneys to remove all language discussing facility conditions and environment.

Despite these changes, Cho said their objectives remain the same.

"The facts remain that there are really significant rights violations happening at the facility," Cho said.

This case is separate from a ruling that lifted an order requiring the facility be demolished. Shortly after that decision, Gov. Ron DeSantis posted on 'X' about the ruling.

"The mission continues and we're going to continue leading the way when it comes to immigration enforcement," DeSantis said.

The facility will remain open while the legal battle continues.

An updated rewrite of the lawsuit is due by Sept. 11.