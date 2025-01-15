'I’ll never forgive him:' Victim's family speak after drunk driver sentenced to 24 years

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The family of a Fort Myers woman killed in a 2023 DUI crash expressed frustration and grief Tuesday as the man responsible accepted a plea deal in Lee County Court.

Cody Curtis, 29, was convicted of DUI manslaughter of 80-year-old Mary Lou Sharpe.

On April 13th, 2024, Sharpe and a party of four were dining outside That BBQ Place in Matlacha, when Curtis veered off the road and slammed into them at a high speed. Sharpe was killed instantaneously and the other four sustained serious injuries. Authorities say Curtis's blood alcohol concentration was .137% the night of the crash-- more than twice the legal limit.

Curtis plead "no contest," and will serve a 24-year-prison sentence. The judge also suspended Curtis's license for the of his life.

"I'm happy with the amount of time that was given," Sharpe's granddaughter, Kasha Darna told Fox 4 senior reporter Emily Young. "I'm happy with his license being suspended for life, that's a big relief for me and my family."

Darna and her family were present in the courtroom to show their support, and an emotional impact statement from Sharpe’s daughter was read during the plea hearing.

But despite their appearance, there was an unmistakable and almost deafening silence. The absence of the other victims, still recovering and unable to attend, made their missing voices all the more glaring during Tuesday’s hearing.

"The victims that survived are still recovering — that's why they're not here in court today." Darna, speaking outside the courtroom, shared the emotional toll the case has taken on her family, particularly as it has robbed them of cherished moments.

"My birthday is the day after my grandma's," Darna said. "We always celebrate our birthdays together. He’s taken that from me, and I’ll never forgive him, no matter how long he sits in prison."

As the legal proceedings have concluded, the emotional aftermath for the Sharpe family is far from over. Darna, who is still processing the grief of losing her grandmother, now faces the difficult task of explaining to her own children the tragic events that led to their great-grandmother’s death.