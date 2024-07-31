"I thought it was all over," Fort Myers man receives thousands to rebuild BBQ business

FORT MYERS, Fla. — You may drive by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. And Cranford Ave., wondering what happened to that famous barbecue spot?

A Fort Myers man receives thousands to rebuild his BBQ business

Your Fort Myers community correspondent, Miyoshi Price, drives by daily, wondering the same thing.

She found the man behind the smoke, who says after the destruction of hurricane Ian and his recent knee surgery, he thought his family's legacy was over.

"Because I know I can't afford to do it," says Willie Mccarter, owner of McCarter's BBQ. "I thought it was just all over."

Willie McCarter says the Cranford Ave. location has been there since the 1970's, but McCarter's BBQ has been in Fort Myers since the 1960's.

"It was a family business that my mom and dad started over on Henderson avenue, 2254 Henderson avenue." McCarter said remembering the old location.

Mccarter says he's been cooking barbecue since he was 12 years old. Later, he took over the business with his brother.

But tragedy struck when Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida.

"I had just put a new top on the building, and that's why we're here now, under the tent, the hurricane tore the screen, the closure down, and everything. It just destroyed us." says McCarter.

He says they were operating well in this tent, but then his body began to decline.

Mccarter had to have knee surgery in May, so he closed down the tent.

And that's when the community jumped into action.

They started a fund and collected more than $10,000.

"We're hoping to raise more, because we want to at least raise $50,000 to rehabilitate the whole corner here," says Lauren Daniels, a local business owner.

Various people started fundraisers, like business owner Lauren Daniels and Fort Myers Fire Chief Tracy McMillion.

McMillion came to show McCarter possible concepts for a new build for the shop, which would be made from containers and materials that can weather the storm.

"I'm very grateful. I'm very thankful. And ain't nothing but God, I can give all, all grace to God," says McCarter.

The next fundraiser is this Saturday, August 3rd at 11:30 am.

You can also get a plate of McCarter's famous BBQ. The cost of a plate will be $25 per adult and $10 per child. Plates will include pulled pork, two sides, and a drink. There will be a place to sit and eat, or you can take it to-go.

The community will not stop there; they are also hosting another fundraiser on September 28th.

Go to their websiteto stay up to date on how you can support them.

