Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Fort Myers

Actions

"I could've been right here": Car crashes into Fort Myers businesses

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a driver accidentally accelerated her car instead of using the break pedal.
Car into building FM.png
WFTX
Car into building FM.png
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jul 19, 2024

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Friday, a car drove into a Fort Myers building on Fowler Street near Edison Avenue.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a female driver accidentally accelerated her car instead of using the break pedal - driving into and damaging two business' units: At Home Auto Glass & El Patio Barbershop.

El Patio Barbershop & At Home Auto Glass.png

A manager at At Home Auto Glass estimates the damage will cost upwards of $60,000.

Car remnants from crash.png

However, he says he's lucky.

See why here:

"I could've been right here": Fort Myers manager says he's lucky after car slams into business

We also spoke to a manager of El Patio Barbershop, Evan Graves.

"I got a rough estimate from a building contractor. He says it will be around $60 - 75,000 to fix," Graves says.

The driver was transported to a local hospital.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023