"I could've been right here": Car crashes into Fort Myers businesses

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Friday, a car drove into a Fort Myers building on Fowler Street near Edison Avenue.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a female driver accidentally accelerated her car instead of using the break pedal - driving into and damaging two business' units: At Home Auto Glass & El Patio Barbershop.

A manager at At Home Auto Glass estimates the damage will cost upwards of $60,000.

However, he says he's lucky.

We also spoke to a manager of El Patio Barbershop, Evan Graves.

"I got a rough estimate from a building contractor. He says it will be around $60 - 75,000 to fix," Graves says.

The driver was transported to a local hospital.

