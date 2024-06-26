HOUSING HELP: The income needed in Ft Myers to qualify for new affordable homes

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Community Redevelopment Agency approved Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counites to partner with them to build 26 affordable single-family homes.

The CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties, Becky Lucas, was in attendance when the board voted unanimously. She reiterated the city-approved floor plans she presented in their proposal for a previous, ongoing project off of Prospect Avenue.

She told Fox 4's Fort Myers community correspondent, Miyoshi Price, that the Jaylen Watkins Street project, also known as the White Coral Affordable Housing Project, could be similar to the Prospect Avenue layout.

Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties Prospect Avenue Floor Plan. It has potential to be similar to a White Coral Affordable Housing Layout

"We'll begin collaborating with the city of Fort Myers to define the project's details and timeline," says Lucas.

The CRA shared a statement wth Fox 4: (see below)

As you know the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Board of Commissioners approved the selection committee’s recommendation and authorized the CRA staff to negotiate with Habitat and return a contract for the board’s approval.

“Due to the inherent complexities of project timelines, it is not possible to provide a definitive start date for vertical construction of the White Coral Affordable Housing Development Project at this time. However, we are optimistic that following a formal agreement, site work and subsequently begin vertical construction could begin within a 12-18 months’ period.”

Michele Hylton-Terry, Executive Director

The project is in its infant stages, and none of this is final, but the city does own the 11.43-acre lot at 2200 Jaylen Watkins Street.

"This would be affordable homeownership for families who make less than 80% of the area median income," says Lucas.

According to the U.S. Census, the median income is about $57,400.

80 percent of that is just a little under 46 thousand.

The potential homeowner will have sweat equity hours, meaning they will help in the building process.

This program could be a pathway to homeownership for people in this community.

