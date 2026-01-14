HOT IN FORT MYERS: New firefighter co-ed calendar raises money for cadet program

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Fire Department is turning up the heat with their bold new co-ed calendar, but this isn't just about eye-catching photos – it's about investing in the next generation of firefighters.

Fort Myers firefighters launch co-ed calendar for cadet program

"What excites me the most is that it's not just photos that you see. It's actually a mission, because the proceeds, the money that we collect from this goes to the cadet program," said Alexis Williams, emergency services specialist with the City of Fort Myers Fire Department. "When people are buying this calendar that may look good to the eye, they're actually investing into our future leaders, our future firefighters, and investing in their purpose."

The calendar features real Fort Myers firefighters – not models – complete with personal quotes that showcase the authentic people behind the uniforms.

"I had someone today say, do these people actually work for the fire department? And yes, they actually do work for the fire department," Williams said. "I love the authenticity behind it, because these are real people who work for our Fort Myers Fire Department. These people live and breathe this daily."

The co-ed format breaks new ground for the department, making what Williams calls "a very bold" statement while supporting a greater cause.

All proceeds from calendar sales directly benefit the Fort Myers Cadet Program, an initiative that provides local youth with opportunities to explore firefighting careers through classroom instruction and hands-on learning. The program teaches technical fire safety skills while instilling leadership, teamwork, responsibility, and wellness values.

The funding helps cadets obtain necessary gear and supplies for competitions, ensuring youth from all financial backgrounds can participate in the program's mission to develop future community leaders.

People can buy calendars at Fire Station 1 or Station 11, located at 2033 Jackson Street in Fort Myers. The department accepts cash or Cash App payments.

This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., firefighters will be selling calendars at the downtown Fort Myers farmers market, with some of the calendar's featured firefighters expected to attend.

