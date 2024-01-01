Hitting the market: Southern Fresh Farms in Fort Myers ready for fresh ownership

FORT MYERS, Fla — As the new year unfolds, the owners of Southern Fresh Farms in Fort Myers are preparing to say goodbye. With over ten years of service to the community, the popular local farm will go on sale this month, according to the owners.

Located on about 5 acres of land near Daniels Parkway, the farm has been a source of fresh produce for the community since 2014. It features a playground, over 40 different vegetables, and even a brewery.

In addition to providing fresh produce, Southern Fresh Farms leases spaces for locals to grow their own crops. It has become a gathering place for the community, offering a place to relax and learn about agriculture.

Robert McMahon and his wife, Shelly, have owned the land where the farm is located for over 40 years. Now, as they retire, the couple tells Fox 4 that they hope the farm will continue serving the community under new ownership.

“We’ve literally watched women come in pregnant over the past 10 years, have their kids, and we’re watching them grow up. That’s pretty awesome — they feel such a connection to this place that they want to continue coming back,” says McMahon.

Local residents express their hope that Southern Fresh Farms will maintain its unique character. Despite the bittersweet decision to sell, Shelly McMahon says they are content with their decision and acknowledges the incredible support from the community over the years.

“It’s the people... it’s just the people,” said Shelly McMahon emotionally as she recalled the different groups they have helped over the years.

The McMahon's say the property, which includes a two-story house, a brewery, an event barn, and animal shelters, will be listed for about $4.5 million.

Until the sale is finalized, Southern Fresh Farms remains open to the public.