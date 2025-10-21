Hall of 50 states proposal rejected, making way for a new builder

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers City Council rejected a pending proposal to renovate the historic Hall of 50 States on Monday, but a surprise pitch from a local builder may have saved the project from returning to square one.

Jim Becker, owner of Sound Check Studios in Fort Myers, showed up during public comment to present his vision for the dormant venue. The Hall of 50 States has been sitting empty for 25 years, and was constructed back in 1943.

"It's the perfect size, it's the perfect building," Becker said.

Council members were immediately interested in Becker's proposal, particularly given his seven-year history of pursuing the property. His recording studio has attracted notable artists including the Dixie Chicks and Doja Cat.

"It's kind of a relief that it's moving ahead," Becker said following the meeting.

Becker attended the final concert at the Hall of 50 States before it closed and believes his local connections give him an advantage over other developers.

"They see me on the street before I can introduce myself, before I can introduce myself is Jim Becker they say you're the hall of 50 states guy," Becker said.

His plans for the venue include multi-purpose use, with the space potentially serving as a recording studio one weekend and a wedding venue the next.

"It's built just right for it, I'm gonna soundproof it and high-tech it out, and make it really good," Becker said.

According to Councilwoman Watson, Becker and the city manager have already reviewed building plans together, and the project appears likely to move forward. Any formal voting would need to appear on a future council agenda.

The timeline for the building process remains unclear, though officials hope it will progress quickly.

