Grandparent robbed after dropping grandchildren off at Fort Myers daycare

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A local grandparent was robbed at gunpoint right after dropping their grandchildren off at daycare.

The Fort Myers Police Department says the incident happened at 6:40 a.m at 3803 Seago Lane on Thursday.

Police say a man opened the door, pointed a gun at the victim's chest, and demanded money.

The suspect leaned over the victim, investigators say, and grabbed a purse from the passenger seat - then left the scene.

FMPD

Officers later arrested Brandon Harris in connection to the investigation.

The department says the gun used in the robbery, along with clothing Harris wore during the incident, was found inside of his residence.

Harris was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm, along with burglary of a conveyance armed.

Additional charges are expected.

The victim was not injured.

