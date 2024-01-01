Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Fort Myers

Actions

GOING OUT WITH A BANG: The City of Palms joins in on the New Year's Eve countdown

Downtown Fort Myers is joining in on the countdown to 2024 with a New Year's Eve celebration. Fox 4's Bella Line reports.
GOING OUT WITH A BANG: The City of Palms joins in on the New Year's Eve countdown
Posted at 8:49 PM, Dec 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-31 20:56:24-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The City of Palms joined in on the countdown to 2024 with a "Downtown Countdown."

From Main Street to Bay Street, people from all over joined together in welcoming the new year with a ball drop and firework display at midnight.

The historic River District hosted vendors, local artists, DJs, and local businesses to help the city in a night of fun.

“I’d say this year people are a lot happier to be here," said Zane Stoneman, a Fort Myers native. "It seems like after everything, people just want that sense after Covid, the hurricane, everything, people just want to be together.”

Many downtown streets will be blocked off for the night, so pay attention to routes while traveling.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023