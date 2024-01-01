GOING OUT WITH A BANG: The City of Palms joins in on the New Year's Eve countdown

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The City of Palms joined in on the countdown to 2024 with a "Downtown Countdown."

From Main Street to Bay Street, people from all over joined together in welcoming the new year with a ball drop and firework display at midnight.

The historic River District hosted vendors, local artists, DJs, and local businesses to help the city in a night of fun.

“I’d say this year people are a lot happier to be here," said Zane Stoneman, a Fort Myers native. "It seems like after everything, people just want that sense after Covid, the hurricane, everything, people just want to be together.”

Many downtown streets will be blocked off for the night, so pay attention to routes while traveling.