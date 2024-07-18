GET READY: Volunteers roll up sleeves to prep new Ft Myers school for first day

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Franklin Park Elementary is full of history, and since I've been your Fort Myers Community Correspondent, I've learned this school means a lot to our neighbors.

So I was there as folks from various companies cheered and then rolled up their sleeves to install all the equipment as we prepared for the first day of school in the brand-new building.

Some of them thought about all their memories of this historic school, which has been in the neighborhood since 1958.

"There were two schools that African Americans could attend," says Greta Stebbins Campbell. "None of the other schools, could they attend."

Stebbins-Campbell went to Dunbar Elementary, but her family has ties to this school.

"My grandmother started working here when the school opened. Her name was Claretta Harvin."

Generations of students followed her.

Last year, crews tore the old school down, and with the help of a half-cent sales tax, the district built this new school.

"It's a beautiful facility, and Dr. German does a wonderful job with the kids and her staff.

Volunteers ensured every piece of furniture was put together and in place for the first day.

Brian Schmidt told me he was happy to help prepare the new building for the school's next chapter.

"We want to give back locally, and we just love a new school and being able to contribute and get the teachers set up," says Schmidt.

Dr. Mia German, the principal, says this is the first community partner school in Lee County.

"We partner with United Way, Florida Coast, and Lee Health," says Dr. German. "What they do here is assist us with education. If there are barriers, you know, whether it's uniform or bringing in people to help read to kids, all of those things, all of the comprehensive wraparound services that they help so our kids have a better chance at being the best they can be."

She also mentioned that Franklin Park will be the first in Southwest Florida to have a clinic on its campus.

"And just think about how that's going to impact our students, which is going to impact their education," says Dr. German.

The first day of school is August 12.