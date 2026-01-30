FWC says you can turn in cold-stunned green iguanas during this cold snap, no permit needed

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has issued an executive order temporarily allowing people to remove live, cold-stunned green iguanas from the wild without a permit during this weekend's cold snap.

Under Executive Order 26-03, issued Jan. 30, members of the public may collect cold-stunned green iguanas and transport them directly to designated FWC offices on Sunday, Feb. 1, and Monday, Feb. 2.

Green iguanas are an invasive, prohibited species in Florida and normally may not be possessed without a permit.

FWC staff will accept iguanas at five locations in the South and Southwest regions.

Drop-offs will be accepted Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon and Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marathon, Sunrise, Tequesta, Fort Myers, and Lakeland.

The Fort Myers office is located at 2423 Edwards Drive.

FWC says the order allows temporary possession only for transport to an FWC facility. Iguanas may be collected by property owners or with landowner permission, including on certain commission-managed lands.

The agency urges the public to use caution. Collectors should wear protective clothing and place iguanas in secure, breathable cloth bags, then into a second locked container labeled “Prohibited Reptiles.”

FWC says iguanas should be transported immediately to reduce the chance they recover and escape.

Once transport begins, bags must remain sealed until turned over to FWC staff.