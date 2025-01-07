Future of Fort Myers Skatium in doubt as City Council reconsiders redevelopment amid public outcry

FORT MYERS, Fla. — At Monday’s Fort Myers City Council meeting, passionate voices filled the room as parents, children, figure skaters, and hockey players of all ages expressed a unified message: they want the beloved Skatium to remain under city control.

The Skatium, often described as the "best asset" and “crown jewel” of Fort Myers, has been a cherished hub for community sports and activities for years.

“It’s a family atmosphere building—not just for hockey but for basketball, soccer, roller derby,” one community member shared during public comment Monday.

The facility also plays a vital role in providing affordable access to recreational opportunities for local families. One parent highlighted its impact during the public comment period, especially for lower-income households:

“Our sports programs are critical and crucial, and they cost 100% less than comparable private options. In a city where 37% of children under 18 are living in poverty, well above the national average, the Skatium provides a lifeline. It offers low-cost opportunities for healthy family development and activities that might otherwise be out of reach.”

Despite the community’s strong advocacy, the Skatium’s future—along with the rest of the City of Palms Sports Complex—remains uncertain. The City Council is currently in negotiations with a private company regarding the potential redevelopment of the complex. However, these discussions come with no guarantees that the Skatium or its ice rink will remain intact.

City Council member Liston Bochette addressed the complexity of the situation, stating:

“We want to look at the numbers. Is it profitable? Is it not profitable? What do we want to invest in, this, or what do we want to have someone else invest in? It’s a worthy topic worth discussing.”

While public outrage was evident during Monday’s meeting, the City Council maintained that negotiations would proceed as planned. For now, the fate of the Skatium hangs in the balance, leaving the community to wait and hope that its beloved sports and skating facility will remain a part of Fort Myers for years to come.

PREVIOUS REPORTING BY FORT MYERS COMMUNITY CORRESPONDENT MIYOSHI PRICE:

A Fort Myers councilman says lease it or lose it when talking about the Skatium

Your FOX4 community correspondent, Miyoshi Price, spoke with Councilman Liston Bochette earlier on Monday about keeping the Skatium as is, and he says it boils down to money.

Negotiations for the City of Palms sports complex redevelopment and a possible professional soccer team have been going on for over a year.

The council has been discussing who will take over the project, including the Skatium. The community spoke out last April, wanting to save the ice rink, and they won that battle then.

Councilman Bochette doubles on the need for thorough financial analysis and public input, aiming for a resolution by this year.

At a Monday council meeting, Councilman Bochette wants to hear the numbers.

"we'll have a discussion, and we'll ask for the numbers to be presented, and maybe we'll revisit them at the workshop next week or two, and we'll decide from there where to go, whether it's a moot point," says Councilman Bochette. He explains that the council will learn that there is nothing to be done when confronting the city attorneys and city manager or they will proceed to "renegotiate or negotiate or redefine," says Councilman Bochette. "It all depends on how much money comes to the table. Let's be realistic: money talks and sports more than anything."

Whether developers lease the place or the city of Fort Myers continues to manage the stadium, 20-year-old Matthew Cunningham, who plays for the Florida Eels, hopes the stadium will remain in the city.

"This is where dreams are developed, and this is where you chase your dreams," says Matthew Cunningham, a Florida Eels hockey player. "And we certainly don't want it in anyone's dreams to die, not on our watch and not on their watch, for sure."

Councilman Bochette says he wants the right company to take over this place. "I think we've got a good company at the table, but it doesn't mean their pockets are deep enough," says Bochette. "So let's see how it goes."

As he continues to talk about the Skatium needs like a second sheet of ice and some cosmetic uplifts, he says as the RFP stands, the City of Palms proposal request includes all of the facilities and with a new developer, changes can happen.