From hunter to hunted: Fort Myers boxer defends title with signature left hook

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Tiarra Brown knows exactly which punch sealed her latest victory. When asked about her favorite weapon in the ring, the WBC featherweight champion doesn't hesitate.

"That left hook to the body. I hurt her too really bad," Brown said, describing the moment that changed her title defense fight in Houston. "She said, that's when I knew, oh, it's over for you. And then she started holding on."

Watch to see Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price meet Brown while she trains:

The Fort Myers native successfully defended her WBC featherweight championship, proving that her underdog mentality remains intact even as the champion. Brown's journey from hunter to hunted hasn't changed her approach – she still fights with the same intensity that earned her the title.

"I always feel like the underdog, you know, I always feel like I'm the underdog. I always feel like I have to give 120% and I'm going to always give 120% in all that I do in and outside of the ring," Brown said.

Her preparation for the title defense was even more intense than her original championship pursuit. Brown trained in Fort Myers before heading to her gym in Hillcrest Heights, DC, for five weeks of focused preparation.

"I would say I actually trained 10 times harder to maintain and keep this belt than I did when I went to fight for it, because I'm the one like people keep saying,' well, now you're the one to target on your back, you went from being the hunter to the hunted,'" Brown said. "I tell them, 'I'm from Fort Myers. I'll never be the hunted. I'm always going to be the hunter regardless.'"

Brown's success extends beyond her individual effort. Her support system includes family, friends, and sponsors who travel across the country to watch her fight. The financial commitment from her supporters doesn't go unnoticed.

"It's such an amazing feeling to actually have fans and friends and family that will spend it costs a lot of money, you know, to get a flight, book, a room, and to know that I have people in my life that are willing to do this, it's just an amazing feeling," Brown said.

Among her most significant supporters is sponsor Joe North, who attended her first title defense in Texas with his wife.

"Joe North, you know, he's been such a great sponsor in my career as a pro. You know, he makes sure I have all the things that I need, regardless of what it is," Brown said. "Everyone knows Joe North is an extremely busy guy. And the fact that he took time out him and his wife to fly to Texas to see me fight it just, oh my gosh, it made me feel so loved."

The energy from her 239 supporters fueled her performance in the ring.

"I could hear everyone scream and do this, do that. And then people were saying, 239, they know that gets me going. I'm like, 239, for sure. I'm ready," Brown said.

Brown's connection to boxing royalty adds another layer to her story. Laila Ali, daughter of Muhammad Ali, not only awarded Brown her championship belt but has become a mentor and regular contact.

"Laila Ali actually awarded me this belt. Not only that, I talked to her last week and on Saturday, like she's been checking on me, she's become like a mentor," Brown said. "And she told me, hey, lay it down on her. Don't take it easy on her. You know. I'm just like, okay, I have the goat telling me these things."

The relationship with the Ali family holds special significance for Brown, who considers Muhammad Ali one of her boxing heroes.

"I don't have Muhammad, but I have Laila, and that's the next best thing," Brown said.

Looking ahead, Brown has ambitious plans for her boxing career. She wants to unify all the featherweight belts before moving up to the 130-pound weight class.

"I want to fight everybody with the belts. Anybody in my weight class with a belt. There are three other belts, Amanda Serrano, Nina Meinke, they have the belts. I want to become undisputed," Brown said. "And then I want to go up to the 130 weight class, you know, to show, hey, I'm here. I'm here to step my name in. And I want to be a legendary fighter."

Brown maintains her physical condition through disciplined habits, including eight hours of sleep nightly, healthy eating, and drinking at least a gallon of water daily. Her approach to rest differs from conventional wisdom.

"My body feels great, you know. No, I rest when I go to sleep. Other than that, no, it's game time, baby," Brown said. "Michael Jordan didn't rest. Kobe Bryant didn't rest. You know, they were winning the NBA championship games, and then while everyone else went home with their family, they were still shooting hoops."

Brown plans to return to the ring in December or January, with her sights set on unifying the featherweight division. Her message to Fort Myers remains consistent with her championship mentality.

"Fort Myers, we are here. We aren't going anywhere. 239 gang, gang," Brown said.

