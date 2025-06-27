Four men arrested in Fort Myers drug bust

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Four men were arrested after a search warrant turned into a small drug bust on Park Avenue in Fort Myers.

According to Fort Myers Police, Reoderick Pinkney, 44, Daryl Anderson, 37, Keith Rowles, 60 and Cory Jackson,54, were arrested.

FOX 4

Officers seized over 8 grams of Crack Cocaine, multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

Pinkney, Anderson and Rowles all face charges of Possession of Cocaine.

Pinkney faces charges of intent to sell and possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jackson was arrested on an arrest warrant for Felony Petit Theft.

