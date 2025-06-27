Four men arrested in Fort Myers drug bust

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Four men were arrested after a search warrant turned into a small drug bust on Park Avenue in Fort Myers.
According to Fort Myers Police, Reoderick Pinkney, 44, Daryl Anderson, 37, Keith Rowles, 60 and Cory Jackson,54, were arrested.
Officers seized over 8 grams of Crack Cocaine, multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia and a handgun.
Pinkney, Anderson and Rowles all face charges of Possession of Cocaine.
Pinkney faces charges of intent to sell and possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jackson was arrested on an arrest warrant for Felony Petit Theft.