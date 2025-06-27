Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Fort Myers

Actions

Four men arrested in Fort Myers drug bust

4 men arrested in Drug bust in Fort Myers
FOX 4
4 men arrested in Drug bust in Fort Myers
Men arrested in Fort Myers drug bust
Posted

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Four men were arrested after a search warrant turned into a small drug bust on Park Avenue in Fort Myers.

According to Fort Myers Police, Reoderick Pinkney, 44, Daryl Anderson, 37, Keith Rowles, 60 and Cory Jackson,54, were arrested.

Men arrested in Fort Myers drug bust

Officers seized over 8 grams of Crack Cocaine, multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

Pinkney, Anderson and Rowles all face charges of Possession of Cocaine.

Pinkney faces charges of intent to sell and possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jackson was arrested on an arrest warrant for Felony Petit Theft.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood