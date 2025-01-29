Fort Myers Workshop Focuses on 2 Major Projects: News-Press Site & McCollum Hall

FORT MYERS, Fla. — In a city workshop held Monday, two hot topics took center stage: the redevelopment of the News-Press site and the future of McCollum Hall.

Residents have been eager for updates on these longstanding projects, and the discussion brought several key stakeholders to the table.

City Council members, City Manager and City Attorney convened to discuss a prospective mixed-use development at the News-Press site. This ambitious project is poised to include up to 600 residential units, retail spaces, a grocery store, a hotel, and two parking garages. However, the project is contingent on rezoning and approval from the community.

During the workshop, City Council members expressed their concerns over the pressing need for affordable housing in the area. Joseph Bonora, President of Catalyst, addressed these challenges, stating, “So two separate buildings that would be for residential, and one of those two buildings would have, you know, some percentage of them would be allocated to a workforce component. The thing with workforce housing, or any affordable housing, is that you have to have funding to help subsidize those costs.”

As the conversation progressed, it became clear that public participation will be crucial in shaping the project as well as city staff feedback.

The Council plans to refine the draft agreement based on feedback received during the upcoming regular council meeting and the public hearing.

Shifting focus to McCollum Hall, developers Kellen Nixon and Miles Alexander introduced their vision for the historic site, branded as “38 Collective.” Their plan includes not only revitalization of the McCollum Hall building but also a residential component, health and wellness initiatives, hydroponic farming, and a food hall.

Miles Alexander, CEO of Alexander Goshen, requested $4.2 million in public funding, stating, “We have not been able to get a lot of support on the financing side with the McCollum Hall side. Residential financing is easier; we have commitments ready to go today for that, but this is the missing piece that we are here today, and we're asking for your support with that."

In response, the Council urged the developers to explore additional grant opportunities and partnerships to secure the necessary funding for McCollum Hall’s redevelopment. As these projects move forward, it’s clear that the community's input will play a vital role in shaping the future of Fort Myers. Stay tuned for more updates as these plans develop.

