Fort Myers voters give green light to GO bond referendum

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers residents can look forward to several park improvements over the next decade.

It's all thanks to the voters who approved a general obligation bond referendum on the ballot.

FOX 4 Community Correspondent Victoria Scott spoke to Mayor Kevin Anderson over the phone about what this means for the city.

You can watch Victoria's full report here:

Fort Myers voters approve GO Bond referendum for park projects

"The passing of this GO bond means we're going be able to increase the amount of green space, parks, and recreations," said Anderson. "We're going to add at least 100 acres of green space."

It passed with a 67% voter approval.

"That's 2-to-1 the voters said yes," Anderson told Scott. "That's absolutely a good thing to do for our city."

Local park goers said it's a big win for Fort Myers as a whole.

"I love being out in nature," said Fort Myers resident Skylor Piersall. "It's a great place for my kids to get out and play and enjoy nature and the environment. We try to go to a new park, new trail at least once a week."

The mayor said it's also cost effective since the money will be spread out over 30 years.

The measure will enable the city to use up to $75 million to design and improve several existing parks and facilities.

"By having parks throughout he city, and bringing them closer to the neighborhoods, you make them more accessible," Anderson said. "They increase property values."

Shady Oaks Park is expected to get expanded parking, field enhancements, traffic measures on Marion Street, and more.

It's all part of the city's vision to revitalize, connect, expand, and invest in the local park system for current and future generations to come.