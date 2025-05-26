Fort Myers veterans honor fallen heroes while serving the community

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Veterans at American Legion Post 192 in Fort Myers are honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice, while continuing to serve their community through free meals and food donations.

A Vietnam War veteran who was wounded in combat says remembering fallen service members remains important every day, not just on Memorial Day.

Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price introduces you to Purple Heart recipient Rginald Billups:

"Our freedom has been bought with the lives of a lot of service people who have died for this country," said Reginald Billups, who fought in the Vietnam War.

Billups went to Vietnam six months after graduating college. His year in combat left lasting memories.

"That was one year full of memories, most of which I'd like to forget," Billups said.

During combat, Billups was shot in the shoulder.

"The enemy allowed us to get into the stream, almost half the platoon in the stream when they opened fire on us, so we had to get out of the stream and get into there was a graveyard on the other side of the village, and during the firefight, I caught one in the shoulder," Billups said.

Despite his injury, Billups continued fighting for two weeks before seeing a doctor.

While serving, Billups fought alongside Platoon Sergeant Melvin Pryor, who didn't survive the war.

"He really trained me in a combat situation. The sad part of it is he died in my arms. We were ambushed," Billups said.

For his service, Billups received a Purple Heart and resigned from the military in the 1970s. He joined American Legion Post 192 three decades ago.

"When I was younger, I didn't join because there's just a bunch of old men sitting around telling war stories. I don't want to do that, so I'm an old man now, and I come in down here and I sit around and I tell old war stories," Billups said.

Today, Billups continues serving his community in a different way. Post 192 and its auxiliary provided free meals to anyone who visited on Memorial Day.

"We have chicken, we have steaks, we have hamburgers, we have hot dogs and all the trimming," Billups said.

Visitors also received groceries for the week, donated by Mount Olive's Food Pantry.

As people gathered to eat and socialize, Billups emphasized the importance of remembering those who fought and died for the United States.

