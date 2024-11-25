Fort Myers Tip-Off brings high-level college basketball to SWFL all week long

FORT MYERS, Fla — For the 7th year in a row - the Fort Myers Tip-Off will bring high-level college basketball to the Suncoast Credit Union arena.

The famous Wilson hits the wood all Thanksgiving week for the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent, Miyoshi Price's report from the tournament:

Fort Myers Tip-Off brings high level college basketball all week long in SWFL

The fans came rushing in for the first game of the tournament wearing their favorite team clothing and letting FOX4's Miyoshi Price know that their team was taking home the championship. "We got three other good teams here," says Greg SkalJac, a fan of Miami of Ohio. "So, you know, boys got to play well."

Fox 4 Fans watch the action in the first game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Monday

Tournament director Drew Russell says the lineup is not to be missed.

"If I know anything, Fort Myers loves its college basketball," says Russell.

Miyoshi asked Russell for some predictions.

"Well, listen, I think you've got Michigan under Dusty May, who was the coach at Florida Atlantic and took them to a final four run a couple years back" says Russell. "So they are getting their feet under them and should be really strong. And then any team coached by Sean Miller like Xavier this year will be hot and ready to go."

I asked a fan for his predictions, and even though he did not wear specific colors or a special number, he was ready for Siena to take it all.

Fox 4 The Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament started Monday with a game between Miami (OH) and Sienna

A Naples man and grandfather of a player rooted for Siena.

"I just think they're on a roll, and they came off of a good game against Xavier, so I think they got a good shot," says Bruce.

On Thanksgiving day, Russell says millions of people will tune in nationally to watch the women's game between South Carolina and Iowa State. "That game is going to be on Fox leading into the Giants/Cowboys on Thanksgiving," says Russell. "So, there is not a better way to spend Turkey Day.

After losing to UCLA, he says South Carolina is coming in hot, and you can have a front-row seat here in Fort Myers.

