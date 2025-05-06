Fort Myers teens face charges after traffic stop escalates, video goes viral

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two Fort Myers teenagers are facing felony charges after a traffic stop escalated into a confrontation with a police officer who drew his gun and used a taser.

Several videos of the arrest in the Dunbar community have gone viral on social media, showing part of the encounter between a Fort Myers police officer and two young men.

E'zarius Lockwood, 19, and Easter Alexander, 18, said they had no idea they were being stopped or why when the incident occurred last Friday near Henderson and Lincoln Avenue.

"I feared for my life so I wasn't even trying to move," Alexander said.

The young men claim the encounter began when they honked their horn at an officer who they said was blocking access to a lot where neighborhood teenagers gather.

"He didn't tell us why we got pulled over either," Alexander said.

According to the men, they exited their vehicle at some point during the stop. In a video provided by the family, an officer can be heard yelling for them to get back inside the car before the situation quickly escalates.

The footage shows the officer drawing his taser and using it on Lockwood.

"What if he mistakenly, instead of using his taser, he had his gun out and mistakenly shot me," Lockwood said.

Fort Myers Police Chief Jason Fields responded in a statement:

Chief Fields is aware of the video currently circulating on social media that depicts a portion of an interaction involving an FMPD Officer attempting to conduct a traffic stop. We want to emphasize that the video footage being shared represents only a segment of the actual incident. Per policy, the Police Department will conduct a thorough review of the force used in response to resistance.

We recognize the concerns expressed by members of our community. Transparency and trust are foundational to our relationship with those we serve, and we take these matters very seriously. As the review progresses, we will provide updates while maintaining the integrity of the process. We ask for your patience as we conduct a fair and comprehensive assessment of the events. Our goal is always to ensure the safety of our community and to remain accountable to our citizens.

According to Fort Myers Police Department policy, officers may draw their firearms "in certain situations requiring caution for the officer's safety."

Alexander believes the situation did not have to end with his friend being tased and them being arrested.

"He could have handled it way better," Alexander said.

When asked why they didn't comply with orders to return to their vehicle, Alexander explained, "If I get back in the car... He gonna be able to shoot me." He continued saying that his back would be turned while opening the door, and that the officer would not be able to see him.

Both men tell me they now face felony charges for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

"He could have talked to us like, men," Alexander said.

Fox 4's Miyoshi Price has requested the body camera video and arrest report as we work to get a fuller picture of what happened.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

