Fort Myers seeks grant for Legacy Island Park with boat dock, trails and beaches

FORT MYERS, Fla — How does a park on an island in the middle of the Caloosahatchee sound? This could be a reality very soon.

Fort Myers city leaders are requesting a $300,000 grant from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to help fund the Legacy Island Park Project.

The project was originally supposed to be done by the end of 2021, but with hurricane damages, a lawsuit, and permits, it was pushed back.

Fort Myers City Council Member, Fred Burson, says, “we’ve already made some improvements to the island you know with the money that we had committed. It’ll be good, but there will be a lot of improvements made to it so that people can enjoy themselves if they choose to go out there”

The island will offer a new place for boating, with a 5 slip dock, trails, an observation pier, and 2 beaches for paddling.

Invasive plant species will be removed and mangroves will be planted to support local ecosystems.