Fort Myers secures $12.75 million to start STARS Complex expansion project

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers STARS Complex has secured $12.75 million in funding to begin a $30 million expansion that will nearly double its capacity and add a hurricane shelter to serve the growing community.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

The project, which has been in development since 2008, will add six new classrooms, an additional gymnasium, event space, splash pad and expanded pool facilities. Construction is expected to begin in late 2026.

"You cannot have a thriving community without young people," said Amber Ware, senior center manager of the city of Fort Myers STARS division. "Young people is what drives the sustainability of a neighborhood."

The current facility, built in 1991, has only two classrooms and one gym but serves more than 100 students. The city's population has grown from 40,000 to over 100,000 residents since the building opened, making STARS the largest youth provider in the area.

Funding secured from multiple sources

The city has secured $11.5 million from Lee County using Hurricane Ian recovery funds, specifically for the hurricane shelter component. An additional $1.25 million grant from the Florida Department of Commerce will fund the first phase of construction, which includes utility work and infrastructure improvements in the southwest corner of the property.

The remaining funds for the $30 million project will need to come from the city's general fund.

"We had been experiencing several hurricanes, and what we've noticed that in this area, we had a lack of resources when it came to hurricane preparedness and post hurricane activities," Ware said.

Community input shaped the design

City staff worked with consultant ADG and held community meetings with stakeholders, including Councilwoman Carolyn Watson, to determine what residents wanted in the expansion.

The community requested more classroom space, a larger gym, better event hosting capabilities and increased community engagement opportunities.

The new gymnasium will accommodate basketball, indoor hockey and indoor volleyball. The event space will host birthday parties and cultural arts events that previously had to be held off-site.

Community support needed for full funding

Ware emphasized that community advocacy remains crucial for the project's completion.

"The community can support this project by consistently reminding the city that this is something they want to see happen," Ware said. "The community must be a part of this project. They must voice their opinion that they want to see this project happen."

Construction timeline and job creation

Phase one will begin with utility work and infrastructure improvements behind the baseball fields. The closure of Prince Street has already been completed to make way for the expansion.

Phase two will construct the new building in the current parking lot area, which will be relocated to the southwest corner near the baseball fields along with an additional basketball court.

The expanded facility will create approximately 30 new jobs to maintain and operate the larger complex.

The project represents the first major expansion since the building opened 33 years ago, with only minor improvements like air conditioning in the gym and pool upgrades completed over the decades.

