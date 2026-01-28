FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 5th Annual Fort Myers Seafood and Music Festival has been postponed due to weather conditions.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

Fort Myers Seafood and Music Festival postponed due to weather concerns

The waterfront celebration was supposed to kick off this weekend at Centennial Park along the Caloosahatchee River in historic downtown Fort Myers. After reaching out to contacts at Paragon Festivals, Price learned that three weather concerns ultimately forced organizers to make the difficult call to postpone: potential wind gusts, cold temperatures and a rain possiblity.

Festival organizers have moved the event to April 10-12, keeping the same scenic riverside location. Behind the scenes, the team is now scrambling to reach out to all their vendors and confirm availability for the new spring dates.

When the festival does take place, attendees can expect a diverse musical lineup spanning R&B, jazz, rock, reggae and Caribbean genres across multiple stages. Between performances, visitors can browse through a bustling marketplace filled with local artisans selling handcrafted items and specialty goods.

Food lovers will find plenty to satisfy their appetites, with fresh seafood caught from Florida's coastal waters taking center stage. The menu also includes options for meat-eaters and vegetarians, plus an array of side dishes and sweet treats to round out the dining experience. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available throughout the grounds.

Music fans who attended last year enjoyed performances from Thunder Beach, Rock Candy, K-Luv & United Funk Foundation, Kettle of Fish, Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio, Memphis Lightning, Deb & the Dynamics, 22N, Luna & the Warriors, Billy Rice Band and the Gas House Gorrillas.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.