FORT MYERS, Fla. — Grocery store prices are steep, regardless of the items purchased.

Food pantries are feeling the strain as well.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

Fort Myers Residents Tired of High Grocery Prices, Food Pantries Affected

A line quickly formed when the Community Cooperative's market doors opened at 9 am, shoppers entered, looking for food for their families.

Organizers report that most clients leave with nearly two weeks worth of groceries. Hazetta Black dreads visiting the regular grocery store.

"Oh, my god, I can't even begin to tell you that's just too high," says Black, a Community Cooperative Client.

Mainly as she works to feed others. "I cook, and I give out the food in my building to the seniors," says Black.

Enyah Thompkins is the food pantries coordinator.

She tells me the cooperative serves roughly 850 households each day. "They come here through certain dry goods, but a majority of it's definitely produce, dairy, and meat, those are the most expensive right now," says Thompkins.

An increase in demand and prices, causes organizations to work together further. "We have a great partnership with Harry Chapin Food Bank and Midwest food bank," says Thompkins. "When certain dry, good items are getting a little bit on the pricier side, especially produce and meat, we reach out to Harry Chapin Food Bank, and we see on their ordering website what they have available."

Thompkins says you can help the organization meet the 34,000 lbs of food needed to feed people in our community. You can help by donating money, time, or "if you're purging a pantry, you know, just doing a pantry clean out and if those foods are those dry, good items are still suitable and still in date, you can bring them here," says Thompkins.

