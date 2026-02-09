Fort Myers reopens two hurricane-damaged piers with enhanced resilience features

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers celebrated the reopening of two community piers on Monday that were destroyed by Hurricane Ian more than three years ago, marking a significant milestone in the city's ongoing recovery efforts.

The Riverside Pier and Tarpon Street Pier, both located in the East Fort Myers, officially reopened to the public after being completely rebuilt with enhanced structural elements designed to withstand future storms. The piers had been closed since Hurricane Ian struck the area 1,228 days ago, according to Mayor Kevin Anderson.

"These piers represent not only recovery but resilience," said Elgin Hicks, Fort Myers Director of Parks and Recreation. "Hurricane Ian caused tremendous devastation to the city, but our community continues to rebuild stronger while preserving the spaces that make the city of Fort Myers so special."

Both reconstruction projects were fully funded through FEMA reimbursement, requiring extensive documentation and coordination between city staff and federal agencies. The city received final approval to proceed with construction after ensuring all requirements were met for full federal reimbursement.

The rebuilt piers offer multiple amenities for locals and visitors. Both structures serve as fishing piers where visitors can fish according to Fish and Wildlife regulations. The Riverside Pier also features a kayak launch area that was part of the original FEMA-funded reconstruction.

"These aren't just like piers. These are fishing spots, overlooking spots," Hicks said. "We have a beautiful riverfront, and what more place to enjoy it than to be able to get on the piers and be able to just enjoy the wildlife and the reasons why a lot of people live in southwest Florida."

Mayor Kevin Anderson emphasized the community's resilience during the reopening ceremony, noting that the new structures incorporate design elements to better withstand future storms.

"We're building back bigger, better and stronger," Anderson said.

The reopenings are part of a broader expansion of recreational amenities in the area. A new public boat ramp is planned for construction next to the Riverside Community Center, featuring a 25-slips, parking lot, floating docks, and a two-lane ramp that will allow two boats to launch simultaneously.

The boat ramp project is currently in the permitting process with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The city submitted permits in early November and received initial questions from FDEP, with the Corps of Engineers review still pending.

Additionally, the city plans to develop Tarpon Street Park adjacent to the Tarpon Street Pier. Once the design reaches 30% completion, the city will hold community input meetings to gather community feedback on desired amenities and address any concerns.

These projects are made possible through the $75 million general obligation bond for Parks and Recreation that Fort Myers voters approved in 2024.

"Thank you to our citizens for believing in the city and recognizing the importance of Parks and Recreation," Anderson said.

Visitor Catherine Montalvan, who regularly walks the area with her parents and dog, expressed enthusiasm about the pier reopening.

"It's very nice, very peaceful and very happy," Montalvan said. "Every time when I come here, I walk with my dad and we have fun walking the dogs."

The city acknowledged the patience of the community during the lengthy reconstruction process and thanked various teams involved in the project, including the city engineer team, emergency management staff, Hans Wilson and Associates for design work, and Stokes Marine for construction.

