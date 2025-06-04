Fort Myers ranked second best small city to start a business

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers has been named the second-best small city to start a business, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub says there's been a 22% increase in new businesses since 2016, fueled by strong investor presence and support from local development agencies.

Watch to see what business owners told Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price about the unique support they get:

Swamp Cat Brewing Company opened its doors in March. Chris Guiterrez's wife created a Florida-inspired aesthetic for the space, in a building that used to be a church.

The brewery incorporates historically preserved elements, like trusses from the church, and offers a diverse clientele with family-friendly activities and events.

"We're kind of unique to Southwest Florida in that we combine elements of a brewery, a food court, an entertainment area. We have an indoor, outdoor vibe going on," Gutierrez said.

WalletHub reports that Fort Myers has one of the highest numbers of investors per capita in the country, giving start-ups a better chance at securing necessary funding.

Guiterrez tells me the city's Community Redevelopment Agency was instrumental in starting his business.

"They provided us with some grant funding to improve the facade in the outdoor area, so we couldn't have done it without them," Guiterrez said.

The business growth includes Crooked Halos, a new novelty store in downtown Fort Myers.

"Just from our numbers and from the clientele that are coming in and return. And every time someone comes in and discovers Crooked Halos, they say, I this is amazing. This is my new favorite store, and I'm bringing my sister back," said Amei, owner of Crooked Halos.

According to WalletHub, business owners like Amei also benefit from some of the least expensive office space and low building costs in the country.

Both business owners say they can sense the momentum in small businesses in Fort Myers.

"We want to grow with the community. It's amazing the pace of growth here," Gutierrez said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

