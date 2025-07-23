Fort Myers police investigate shooting at Renaissance Preserve

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police are currently investigating a shooting in the Renaissance Preserve Apartment Complex at the intersection of Romeo Lane and Capulet Lane.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, one person was shot but is in stable condition.

There is no one in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

There were reports of shots fired there last year in June. Police investigated. No one was injured.

There was also a double shooting at that same location in 2023. One person went to the hospital.

There was shooting at the Renaissance Preserve Senior Living Complex in 2022.

