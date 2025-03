FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department confirmed a death investigation was underway at a home on Braman Avenue in Fort Myers.

The scene was cleared early Monday morning.

Police have yet to confirm information on the victim and suspect. FMPD says no other agencies are helping them with the investigation.

Before 8:30 Monday morning, Fort Myers Code Enforcement showed up to the home and boarded up windows.

The home is less than a block away from Fort Myers Middle Academy.