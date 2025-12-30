Fort Myers Police charge man with having $33k worth of fraudulent checks

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department arrested and charged a man with fraud after they said he was found with more than $33,000 worth of fraudulent checks.

FMPD said on Monday, they pulled Jose Gregorio Romero Carvajal over in downtown Fort Myers. Police said it was connected to a breach of peace investigation on Palm Beach Boulevard near Van Buren Street.

On December 29, 2025, Fort Myers Police Officers arrested Jose Gregorio Romero Carvajal (DOB 12/04/1995) following a breach of peace investigation at the 4000 block of Palm Beach Boulevard involving suspected fraudulent check activity.

When they pulled him over, officers said they found multiple check orders that had been thrown from the car. Then, police said they found more fraudulent check orders inside the car that had been made out to multiple people.

In total, the orders were worth $33,394.

Carvajal was driving without a license and had an out-of-county warrant, police said.

He's facing multiple charges including fleeing and eluding law enforcement, fraud and impersonation, tampering with evidence, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and the warrant.