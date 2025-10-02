Fort Myers Police arrest man in Hurricane Ian scam

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police said they have arrested a man for fraud related to Hurricane Ian.

FMPD and authorities in Pennsylvania arrested Christopher Kane. He is charged with first-degree money laundering and first-degree scheme to defraud. FMPD said Kane was wanted after entering into contracts with multiple locals to make cabinets following Hurricane Ian.

Investigators said he collected large payments for the work but never offered materials or completed any jobs, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

FMPD also thanked SWFL Crime Stoppers for their help in this investigation.