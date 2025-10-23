Fort Myers police arrest man in DUI crash on Winkler Avenue

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department said it arrested a man for DUI after a crash, Wednesday night.

Officers said they responded to the two-vehicle crash around 11:57 p.m. They said a driver who had a warrant out for a traffic offense, entered the intersection when he had a red light. A woman driving through a green light then T-Boned him, according to officers.

She was transported with minor injuries, according to FMPD.

The man was arrested for DUI and resisting arrest.

The scene is clear as of 5 a.m., according to police.