Fort Myers Police arrest man following early-morning gunfire

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department says they arrested 42-year-old David Collins Mann early Sunday morning after a ShotSpotter alert went off near Maple and Meadows Avenues around 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered that Mann had thrown away a gun, which was later determined to be stolen.

Investigators say the firearm was fired into the air, though no one was injured. A witness on the scene confirmed what happened.

Mann now faces charges of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and resisting arrest.

