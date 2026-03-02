FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers landmark that has guided drivers to one of the city's most beloved destinations for decades may soon be gone.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

Fort Myers plans pavilion, new signs to replace iconic IMAG water tower

The water tower at the IMAG History and Science Center — a 200-foot structure built in 1937 as part of the city's water treatment system — could be demolished after engineers determined it would require significant work to remain safe. It became a landmark when the Imaginarium opened in 1995 and is even featured in IMAG's logo.

For lifelong Fort Myers local Sharetha Davis, the potential loss is personal.

"For it to be removed, it's like removing a piece of my childhood," Davis said.

Davis said the tower has long served as a visual cue on the way into downtown.

"Every time I was headed into downtown, that was my indicator that that is IMAG. That's the Imaginarium," Davis said.

IMAG Executive Director Matt Johnson said the city, which owns the tower, has been weighing its options for years.

"The engineers came in and said it would take significant rebuilding for it to continue to be safe," Johnson said.

FOX 4

Davis said she understands the safety concern, particularly given the activities that take place at the facility.

"They do summer camps and all type of different activities, so safety is a good concern to bring it down. But also, what can we do to keep it?" Davis said.

Losing the tower would also mean losing a major visual marker for drivers on Martin Luther King Boulevard, where the structure is currently visible from a distance.

Johnson said the city has been working with IMAG on that challenge.

"The city has worked with us on that," Johnson said.

City council will decide whether to allocate more than $100,000 for a new canopy and signage for the property. Not everything will be lost — engineers plan to preserve the bottom 20 feet of the tower's legs.

As for the remaining materials, Davis has a suggestion.

"Make some artwork out of it, put it in the middle of the field," Davis said.

Council is expected to decide on the demolition on Monday evening at a meeting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.