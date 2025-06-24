FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers officials are taking action against a growing wave of cryptocurrency scams targeting vulnerable residents, particularly seniors, through crypto ATMs across the city.

As your Fort Myers Community Correspondent, I know we have a little over 30 cryptocurrency machines in our city, according to our police department. Officials are concerned about the increasing number of cryptocurrency scams in the city.

Fort Myers officials target cryptocurrency ATM scams preying on seniors

"It's so easy to confuse them for a typical ATM machine," said Darla Bonk, Ward 6 Councilwoman for the City of Fort Myers.

The city is exploring various proactive measures, such as signage and licensing requirements, to combat these types of crimes that have already claimed victims in the community.

Bonk knows at least two people who fell victim to cryptocurrency machine scams in her ward.

"These people are, sadly, putting tens of thousands of dollars in there, $100 bills at a time, not realizing that once that crypto money is sent, it's gone," Bonk said.

The Fort Myers City Council is working to protect residents and prevent further financial loss.

"Up until three weeks ago, I don't even know that I knew there were all these crypto ATMs in our backyard. So now, knowing a little bit more, how do we educate the community, first about what is happening in our backyards, and also how to identify these machines," Bonk said.

Fort Myers Police Chief Jason Fields expressed concern about the rising number of cases.

"Investigations are increasing, and it's alarming to us," Fields said.

According to Fields, scammers typically target seniors through deceptive messages.

"Usually getting text messages on their phones about some type of maybe arrest warrant that is out for them. They have to clear something in the court system, or they have an unpaid toll, so it preys on them," Fields said.

Bonk acknowledged that legislation hasn't caught up with this type of crime, but the city is actively developing protective measures.

"Full ban, if that's possible, if not, at least making residents aware that this is happening, and the fact that this happening right under our noses," Bonk said.

AARP is also joining the fight against these scams, advocating for state laws that regulate crypto kiosks and safeguard consumers.

Since January 2024, AARP has helped introduce bills in eight state legislatures. These bills, if passed, would implement many of AARP's expert recommendations to protect older adults, including daily transaction limits, state operator license requirements, scam warnings, refund options for losses due to fraud, and other protective measures.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

